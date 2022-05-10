TÜRKİYE
Erdogan: Türkiye, Kazakhstan aim to reach $10B trade volume
Türkiye and Kazakhstan agree to bolster cooperation in areas such as trade, transportation, defence, military intelligence and agriculture at a meeting between their leaders in Ankara.
Over a dozen agreements were signed between the two nations, and Erdogan said they “will further strengthen the foundation of our relations”. / AFP
By Sandip BARDHAN
May 10, 2022

Türkiye and Kazakhstan are set to reach their $10-billion bilateral trade target.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that "the trade volume between Türkiye and Kazakhstan rose 58 percent since the previous year and exceeded $5.3 billion." 

"Thus, we have quickly surpassed our target of $5 billion. Now, hopefully, we will reach the target of $10 billion just as quickly with the steps we take together," he said.

Erdogan made the announcement at a joint press conference alongside his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Ankara.

He added that he believes a meeting with Turkish-Kazakh businesspeople set for Wednesday will be "particularly beneficial in this respect".

Stating that he discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict with Tokayev, Erdogan said: "Our views on peaceful resolution of Ukraine on the basis of sovereignty and territorial integrity coincide."

Strengthening ties

Both countries also confirmed their determination to continue their solidarity on platforms such as the UN Economic Cooperation Organization and the Organization of Turkic States, according to the president.

On over a dozen agreements that were signed between the two nations ahead of the press conference, Erdogan said they "will further strengthen the foundation of our relations".

The agreements cover areas such as transportation, defence industry, military intelligence, information technology, culture, agriculture, trade, customs, the environment, education, youth, and communications.

For his part, Tokayev called Türkiye "a very important strategic partner" for his Central Asian country.

He underlined that during the talks in Türkiye, $1 billion worth of commercial pacts will be signed.

READ MORE:Turkic states make groundbreaking decisions, envision a strong alliance

SOURCE:AA
