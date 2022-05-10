Israeli authorities have demolished a residential building in occupied East Jerusalem, leaving 35 people, the majority of them children, homeless.

The demolition of the three-storey building in the neighbourhood of Silwan was carried out because the owners lacked the required permits, the authorities said on Tuesday.

Israel regularly razes homes built by Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank if they lack the relevant construction permits.

The catch, according to a UN study, is that such permits are "virtually impossible" to obtain, and the result is a chronic housing shortage.

"Municipality personnel came at 9:00 am (0600 GMT), broke the doors, expelled us and didn't let us take any belongings," said Faris Rajabi, 35, who lived in the building.

Rajabi said his family had gone to great lengths and paid over $100,000 in fines and fees in order to settle the issue in the courts.

The building included five apartments and housed 35 members of the Rajabi family, Faris Rajabi said.

