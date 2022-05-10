WORLD
3 MIN READ
Dozens of migrants, asylum seekers missing off Spain's Canary Islands
Migrants who survived say the boat was carrying 41 people when it set off for the Canaries in a particularly dangerous route due to strong currents.
Dozens of migrants, asylum seekers missing off Spain's Canary Islands
Medical staff took migrants to a Red Cross ambulance to be treated after being rescued by a helicopter 65 miles away from Gran Canaria Island. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
May 10, 2022

At least 28 migrants and asylum seekers have been missing and are feared dead after their inflatable dinghy sunk off the coast of Spain's Canary Island.

Spain's coast guard said it rescued 13 people from the stricken vessel on Monday in the Atlantic Ocean some 105 kilometres (65 miles) south of the island of Gran Canaria.

But the rescued migrants told police the boat was carrying 41 people when it set off for the Canaries from Western Sahara, a coast guard spokesperson said.

According to Spanish NGO, Caminando Fronteras, which helps migrant boats in distress, the 13 who were rescued were all female, including a teenager.

In a separate incident, 44 migrants are believed to have drowned on Sunday off the southern coast of Morocco while trying to reach the Canaries. Moroccan authorities have not confirmed this information.

READ MORE: Thousands of Europe-bound migrants lost at sea in 2021: UN

RECOMMENDED

Increase in sea crossings

The number of people attempting the sea crossing to the archipelago off the coast of northwest Africa has increased dramatically since late 2019 after checks on Mediterranean routes were tightened.

Spain says a total of 6,624 people arrived in the Canaries by sea between January 1 and April 30, 50 percent more than in the same period in 2021.

The route to the Canaries is particularly dangerous due to strong currents, with trips in often overloaded boats without enough drinking water taking more than a week to reach the archipelago.

Last year, over 40,000 migrants managed to reach Spain by sea, interior ministry figures show, almost the same number of arrivals as in 2020.

Caminando Fronteras said 4,404 migrants were lost at sea trying to reach Spain in 2021, more than double the figure from 2020.

READ MORE:Spain: Dozens of asylum seekers dead or missing after dinghy capsizes

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump