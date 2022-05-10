At least 28 migrants and asylum seekers have been missing and are feared dead after their inflatable dinghy sunk off the coast of Spain's Canary Island.

Spain's coast guard said it rescued 13 people from the stricken vessel on Monday in the Atlantic Ocean some 105 kilometres (65 miles) south of the island of Gran Canaria.

But the rescued migrants told police the boat was carrying 41 people when it set off for the Canaries from Western Sahara, a coast guard spokesperson said.

According to Spanish NGO, Caminando Fronteras, which helps migrant boats in distress, the 13 who were rescued were all female, including a teenager.

In a separate incident, 44 migrants are believed to have drowned on Sunday off the southern coast of Morocco while trying to reach the Canaries. Moroccan authorities have not confirmed this information.

READ MORE: Thousands of Europe-bound migrants lost at sea in 2021: UN