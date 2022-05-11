Manila, Philippines - Ferdinand Marcos Jr, son and namesake of the country’s former strongman, has won a landslide win in the 2022 presidential race, amassing a history-making 31 million votes, double his closest opponent, to become the first candidate since 1969 to clinch a commanding majority.

The victory completes a stunning reversal of his family’s fortune after they were forced out of power in a popular revolt in 1986.

While an angry crowd clamoured for Marcos’ family’s banishment from the Malacanan Palace more than 36 years ago, this time a throng of adoring masses will be ushering their return.

On Monday night, Marcos Jr addressed his supporters in a televised message “to keep watch of the vote”, while adding that his “gratitude cannot wait."

"We still have a lot to do in the future,” said Marcos, who looked relaxed after a three-month campaign marathon that saw him maintaining a lead in the polls alongside his running mate, Sara Duterte, daughter of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte.

The younger Duterte also won the vice presidential race, getting even more votes than Marcos Jr.

The president and vice president are voted separately in the country.

Before the official announcement, Marcos Jr told his supporters that they would be able to celebrate soon – possibly at EDSA – the same highway that is synonymous to defiance of his father’s deadly rule.

Through his spokesperson, he also issued another statement saying, "Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions."

Most of Marcos Jr’s senatorial slate, as well as House allies, also won assuring him of a cooperative Congress.

Topping the 12-person list for Senate is actor Robin Padilla, who has a previous conviction for illegal possession of firearms, but was later granted a full pardon by Duterte, allowing him to run for public office.

Despite concerns about the possibility of COVID-19 resurgence, more than 81 percent of the 65 million voters cast their ballot, consistent with the high voter turnout in previous presidential polls.

READ MORE: Philippines votes for new president in 'most consequential election'

The election commission said on Tuesday that the voting yesterday was “generally peaceful,” although there were reports of a deadly shooting on the southern island of Mindanao, forcing at least a dozen villages to suspend voting.

Questions also linger about the counting of the votes in some areas, after the counting machines malfunctioned.

Instances of vote-buying in the southern island of Mindanao were also reported, with at least 10 individuals telling TRT World that they received sample ballots with cash equivalent to $100.

But their origin is difficult to trace and establish.

‘Better life’

As soon as Marcos Jr’s victory became clear, hundreds of people gathered outside the Marcos campaign headquarters to celebrate, waving flags and singing an old propaganda anthem once popularised during the martial law, while passing motorists honked their car horns.

Diana Gallardo, a 29-year-old food delivery driver, told TRT World on Tuesday that she and her fellow drivers from the Paranaque area of Metro Manila, are elated with the result.

She waited until late night on Monday to hear the result.

“I expect my life to be better under the administration of Marcos Jr. I expect that the prices of goods would be much more affordable.”

For one Manila-based analyst, the latest political development from Southeast Asia’s oldest democracy shows that Filipinos “still prefer Machiavellian and Messianic rulers."

“Filipinos are still fascinated with the popularity of a strongman rule brought by the nostalgic effect of Marcos Sr and Duterte himself,” Chester Cabalza, president and founder of the Manila-based think tank International Development and Security Cooperation, told TRT World.

He said Marcos’ and his allies generated the landslide victory by “using gargantuan machinery, patronage and familial networks."

World’s reaction

Australia is among the first countries to praise the conduct of the voting.

In his social media account, Australia’s top diplomat to Manila, Steven J. Robinson congratulated the government: “We look forward to working with the next President, Vice-President and all the officials democratically elected by the Philippine people”.

Representatives of the European Union (EU) who were in Manila to observe the election also said they observed a generally "peaceful, free, and fair democratic elections."

"The EU (Delegation to the Philippines) looks forward to working with the incoming administration for the next six years and foster closer EU-Philippines relations," the group said in a statement.

Marcos Jr also extended his streak of luck on Tuesday, after the election commission dismissed almost all disqualification cases filed against him, including those seeking to bar him from running for president due to his tax evasion conviction in 1995.

But the market reacted negatively, with the Philippine stock index sliding to a nine-month low, eroding $3.21 billion from the value of equities in a single day – possibly reflecting the anxiety in some quarters of the country about the vague economic policy of the impending winner.

The US financial giant J.P. Morgan also ranked the Philippines at the bottom of an investment list in Southeast Asia after news of Marcos Jr’s victory - pointing to increasing public debt and surging inflation.