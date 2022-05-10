Head of state Queen Elizabeth II has missed ceremonial opening of the UK parliament for the first time in nearly 60 years, handing the duty to her heir, Prince Charles, in a clear sign of the looming transition of power.

Charles, the Prince of Wales, was accompanied at the high-profile state engagement on Tuesday by his eldest son, Prince William, who is second-in-line to the throne.

William, the Duke of Cambridge, arrived ahead of his father, wearing a morning suit and military medals as he was escorted through parliament.

Charles, wearing full military regalia, waved to crowds as he made his way by car to the Palace of Westminster with wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The national anthem, "God Save the Queen", played as he arrived at parliament, before a royal trumpet fanfare struck up as he stepped out of the vehicle.

The royal procession entered the House of Lords behind the imperial state crown — usually worn by the queen — which was carried into the chamber on a cushion before being placed on a small table.

Charles delivered the Queen's Speech from the consort's throne, symbolically an inch shorter than the monarch's sovereign throne, and was flanked by his wife and son as he read out the government's agenda.

'Episodic mobility problems'