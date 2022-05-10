WORLD
Report: Tens of Palestinians killed by Israel this year
Israel killed 50 Palestinians since the start of the year, four times more than the same period last year.
Last December, Israeli media reported that the military has authorised soldiers to open fire on stone-throwing Palestinians. / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
May 10, 2022

At least 50 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said on Monday the West Bank city of Jenin recorded the highest death toll with 17 fatalities and Nablus with seven deaths. 

Only 14 Palestinians lost their lives to Israeli fire in the same period last year.

There was no comment from the Israeli authorities on the Palestinian statement.

In December, Israeli media reported that the military has authorised soldiers to open fire on stone-throwing Palestinians. 

Tensions in Al-Aqsa

Tensions have been running high across Palestinian territories since last month amid repeated Israeli arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank and daily settler incursions into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognised by the international community. 

READ MORE:Israel set to approve 4,000 settler homes in occupied West Bank

