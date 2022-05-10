At least 50 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said on Monday the West Bank city of Jenin recorded the highest death toll with 17 fatalities and Nablus with seven deaths.

Only 14 Palestinians lost their lives to Israeli fire in the same period last year.

There was no comment from the Israeli authorities on the Palestinian statement.

In December, Israeli media reported that the military has authorised soldiers to open fire on stone-throwing Palestinians.