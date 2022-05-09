Türkiye will never force Syrian people to return to their homeland, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Syrians can return to their homeland whenever they want, but we will never force them out of these lands," Erdogan told an event marking the 32nd anniversary of Türkiye's Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) on Monday.

The president stressed that Türkiye will continue to host Syrians and will not leave them to the "hands of murderers."

Syria has been embroiled in a civil war since early 2011 when the regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

According to the official UN numbers, over 350,000 people lost their lives due to the conflict but human rights groups estimate the death toll is between 500,000-600,000.

Over 14 million had to flee their homes, becoming refugees or internally displaced, according to the EU.

Türkiye is the largest host country for Syrian refugees and provides protection to nearly 4 million people who fled the neighboring country.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Türkiye working on project to allow voluntary return of 1M Syrians