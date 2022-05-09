Sri Lankan Prime Minister has resigned and a ruling party lawmaker died in the worst violence since anti-government protesters took to the streets against an unprecedented economic crisis crippling the island nation.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down on Monday after over a hundred people were wounded when his supporters armed with sticks and clubs attacked protesters demanding his and the president's ouster.

Mahinda Rajapaksa's spokesperson, Rohan Weliwita, said the 76-year-old sent his letter of resignation to his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, clearing the way for a "new unity government".

The resignation automatically means the cabinet stands dissolved. The country's largest opposition party had said before it would not join any government helmed by a member of the Rajapaksa clan.

The decision followed a sudden burst of violence involving deadly clashes that left at least five people including a lawmaker dead and more than 189 injured, according to police.

Lawmaker Amarakeerthi Athukorala opened fire and critically wounded two people blocking his car Nittambuwa outside Colombo, one of whom later died of his injuries, police said.

The MP “then took his own life with his revolver,” a police official told AFP by telephone.

Violence grips Colombo