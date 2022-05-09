A former senior Rwandan official goes on trial in Paris accused of complicity in the African nation's genocide, the most senior figure yet to face justice in France over the 1994 massacres.

Standing trial of Laurent Bucyibarutaon charges of genocide, complicity in genocide and complicity in crimes against humanity, the 78-year-old ex-official faces a life sentence if convicted on Monday.

At the heart of the case are several "security" meetings, either ordered by Bucyibaruta or in which he participated. The accusation says they were slaughter-planning sessions.

The case of Bucyibaruta is the fourth from the genocide to come to court in France, which had long been under pressure from activists to act against suspected perpetrators who had taken refuge on French soil.

In particular, the former prefect of the southern province of Gikongoro is accused of persuading thousands of people to take refuge in the Murambi Technical School, by promising them food and water — and protection.

But days later, in the early hours of April 21, tens of thousands of Tutsis were executed in one of the genocide's grimmest episodes.

An estimated 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus perished in 100 days of slaughter in 1994 in which Hutu militiamen massacred Tutsis taking cover in churches and schools.

READ MORE: France was a ‘collaborator’ in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsis