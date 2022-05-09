Security forces have moved to halt gun battles between rival Papua New Guinea clans that police said had killed at least 17 people near a major goldmine in the rain forest-blanketed highlands.

Clans also torched buildings in the town of Paiam and nearby Porgera during the three days of fighting, according to police, who were backed by troop deployments in the volatile region.

Two mobile police units were "containing the situation in Porgera town and have moved into the mine site, too," Police Commissioner David Manning told AFP on Monday.

Defence force personnel were assisting police on the ground, Major General Mark Goina said.

Police in Porgera said at least 17 people had been killed over the three days.

Four bodies had been taken to the morgue at Paiam District Hospital since the fighting began, medical superintendent Jerry Hoga told AFP.

Porgera is the site of a large gold and silver mining operation, in which Canadian mining firm Barrick Gold is seeking to take a 49-percent stake.

The mine has been in "care and maintenance" for two years, the company said in a recent update.

The government had reportedly been hoping for a resumption of full mining operations as soon as last month, but no official timetable has yet been announced.

Barrick Gold said last month it had signed a shareholders' agreement to take a 49 percent stake in the goldmine but was still awaiting the signature of landowners for the deal to come into effect.