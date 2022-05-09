Early voting is under way in Australia two weeks ahead of election day, with surveys showing the opposition centre-left Labor Party's Anthony Albanese extending lead and Prime Minister Scott Morrison suffering a fall in his approval rating.

Monday's voting began a day after a televised debate between Morrison and Albanese who at times yelled at each other, making it hard for either to make a point.

"Scott Morrison didn't have anything to say except shouting. He only had smears and that smirk throughout it all," Albanese told reporters.

Amid a campaign dominated by cost-of-living pressure, national security and climate change, a widely watched survey conducted for The Australian newspaper showed Labor leading 54-46 percent on a two-party preferred basis against the Morrison-led Liberal Party-National Party coalition government.

Morrison's rating as the country's preferred leader fell a percentage point to 44 percent, the survey showed, leaving him narrowly in front of Albanese whose rating rose 3 points to 42 percent.

READ MORE:Election campaign kicks off in Australia, opposition ahead in polls

Surging inflation