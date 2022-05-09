President Vladimir Putin will lead anniversary celebrations of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany as Russian forces fight Ukrainians in one of the deadliest European conflicts since the end of World War Two 77 years ago.

Putin, Russia's paramount leader since 1999, has in recent years used Victory Day to needle the West from a tribune in Red Square before a parade of troops, tanks, rockets and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

A fly-past over the nine domes of St Basil's Cathedral will include supersonic fighters, strategic bombers and, for the first time since 2010, the Il-80 "doomsday" command plane, which would carry Russia's top brass in the event of a nuclear war.

Putin has repeatedly likened the conflict in Ukraine –– which he casts as a battle against dangerous "Nazi"-inspired nationalists in Ukraine –– to the challenge the Soviet Union faced when Adolf Hitler invaded in 1941.

"Our common duty is to prevent the renaissance of Nazism which has brought so much suffering to people of different countries," Putin said in a message to the peoples of 12 former Soviet republics including Ukraine and Georgia.

Accusations of Nazism

Ukraine and its allies reject the accusation of Nazism in Ukraine and that Russia is fighting for survival against a aggressive West, saying the Kremlin leader unleashed an unprovoked offensive in an attempt to rebuild the Soviet Union.

Putin, who has repeatedly expressed resentment over the way the West treated Russia after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, says Ukraine has been used by the United States to threaten Russia.