At least 48 people have been killed in attacks by gunmen on three villages in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state.

Dozens of gunmen on motorcycles entered the three villages—Damri, Sabon Garin and Kalahe—in coordinated attacks, shooting people as they tried to flee, a local official said on Sunday.

The worst hit in Friday's attack was Damri where the gunmen killed 32 people, including patients at a hospital, said Aminu Suleiman, administrative head of Bakura district where the villages are.

"They burnt a police patrol vehicle, killing two security personnel," said Suleiman, adding that troops deployed in the area engaged the attackers in a gun battle, forcing them to withdraw.

Abubakar Maigoro, a Damri resident, said the gunmen went on a shooting spree before looting livestock and food supplies.

"We buried 48 people killed in the attacks," Maigoro said.

Fear stalks region

Northwest and central Nigeria have been terrorised for years by criminal gangs known as bandits who raid and loot villages, steal cattle and carry out mass abductions of residents for ransom.