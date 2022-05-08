Disinformation has risen significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to a rise in far-right ideologies and xenophobia around the world, but proper use of communications can help fight this, Türkiye's communication chief has said.

Türkiye stands for truth and uses the right communications tools for peace and stability, as well as presenting its narratives to the entire world, raising the country's reputation globally, Communication Director Fahrettin Altun said on Sunday.

“Disinformation has grown a great deal during the pandemic. We have seen that the lie has become normal,” Altun said at an international forum for the youth in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

He advised young communicators to work to access accurate information and avoid internet manipulation and disinformation.

Noting that communication has changed since the 2010s, he said digitisation is the most important feature of modern communication.

“Algorithms, disinformation, content bombardment, misinformation operations, and blockchain are the challenges and opportunities we face in the great communication transformation,” he said.

Communication model

Türkiye has been resisting "Western dependency" for the last 20 years, Altun said, adding that it has faced both existential and growth challenges.

However, the country has scored successes in its fight against the status quo thanks to strong leadership and stability, he said. Türkiye has adopted a political power mechanism in which the people's free will is central, he added.