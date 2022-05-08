Lebanese expatriates in 48 countries including the United States, Russia, France and the United Arab Emirates have voted ahead of the May 15 parliamentary elections.

More than 194,000 people were registered to vote on Sunday, according to the official National News Agency.

In Paris, long lines were reported outside the embassy, with voting also taking place in Canada and the United States.

On Friday, in an earlier phase, more than 18,000 Lebanese cast ballots in nine Arab states and Iran, with voter turnout reaching 59 percent, a slight increase of two percent from 2018 polls.

The critical election comes amid an unprecedented financial crisis that has spurred a mass population exodus, although while opposition figures have pinned their hopes on the diaspora vote, experts say the political status quo is expected to remain.

The vote is the first since the onset of the economic crisis and the devastating 2020 port explosion in the capital Beirut, with many accusing the political elite of rampant corruption and mismanagement.

Prospect of 'change'