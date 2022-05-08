Filipinos are heading to the polls on May 9, to choose President Rodrigo Duterte's successor, a vice president, 12 senators, hundreds of congressmen, and thousands of governors, mayors and provincial and city councillors.

The presidential election is shaping up as a rematch between Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the country's late dictator, and incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo, the human rights lawyer who narrowly beat him in the 2016 vice presidential contest.

Three months of divisive campaigning ended on Saturday, with Marcos and Robredo making last-ditch bids to sway undecided voters with patriotic, upbeat messages.

"One day before the conduct of the actual election, we are considering our preparation and the situation as relatively peaceful," Philippine National Police Spokesperson Jean Fajardo said in a media briefing.

Election-related offences