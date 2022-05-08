Sunday, May 8, 2022

Zelensky: 60 dead in bombed east Ukraine school

Sixty civilians have died in the bombing of a school in eastern Ukraine's Lugansk region this weekend, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Just yesterday in the village of Bilogorivka, Lugansk region, a Russian bomb killed 60 people. Civilians," Zelenskyy said during an address to the G7 summit by video conference.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres "is appalled by the reported attack on 7 May which hit a school in Bilohorivka, Ukraine, where many people were apparently seeking shelter from the ongoing fighting," his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Guterres "reiterates that civilians and civilian infrastructure must always be spared in times of war," and noted that the attack was "yet another reminder that in this war, as in so many other conflicts, it is civilians that pay the highest price."

G7 countries pledge to stop importing Russian oil - White House

The entire G7 club of rich nations is "committed to phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil," the White House has said, escalating pressure on President Vladimir Putin over attacks on Ukraine.

"This will hit hard at the main artery of Putin's economy and deny him the revenue he needs to fund his war," the Biden administration said in a statement, without specifying exactly what commitments the The Group of Seven members made.

The G7 leaders said in a joint statement that they will reinforce Russia's economic isolation and "elevate" a campaign against Russian elites who support Putin.

New US sanctions target Russian media, consultant services

The United States will sanction three major Russian television stations, and deny all Russian companies access to consulting and accounting services offered by US firms, according to a statement released by the White House.

The moves against Joint Stock Company Channel One Russia, Television Station Russia-1, and Joint Stock Company NTV Broadcasting Company prohibit any US company from financing them through advertising or selling them equipment.

"US companies should not be in the business of funding Russian propaganda," said a senior White House official who requested anonymity.

US charge d’affaires returns to Kiev for visit

The US top diplomat to Ukraine Kristina Kvien and her team arrived in Kiev, officials have said, after Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised on a visit last month to reopen the US embassy in the Ukrainian capital soon.

The move is the latest step toward the resumption of a full US presence in Kiev after diplomats began returning to the western city of Lviv last month, having left the country ahead of Russia's February 24 incursion out of security concerns.

Blinken spoke to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday and informed Kuleba that a small group led by Charge d'Affaires Kvien "traveled to Kiev to conduct diplomatic engagement in advance of the planned resumption of Embassy Kiev operations," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Scholz deflects criticism over Ukraine conflict

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stood firm on his policies in Ukraine in an address to the nation, saying Germany will help Kiev but won't give in to every demand.

In the rare format broadcast nationally, Scholz said Germany has along with allies imposed unprecedented sanctions against Moscow, delivered weapons to Ukraine and offered refuge to Ukrainians.

"At the same time we won't simply do everything that one or the other demands," he said. "Because I swore in my oath when taking office that I would prevent Germans from suffering any harm."

'Surrender not an option' - Ukraine forces in Azovstal

Ukraine forces holed up in the sprawling Azovstal steel works in the Russian-controlled city of Mariupol have said they would not surrender and vowed to fight as long as needed.

"We, all of the military personnel in the garrison of Mariupol, we have witnessed the war crimes performed by Russia, by the Russian army. We are witnesses. Surrender is not an option because Russia is not interested in our lives," said Ilya Samoilenko, an Azov regiment intelligence officer.

The Azovstal steel mill is the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the devastated port city and its fate has taken on a symbolic value in the broader battle since Russia's attacks.

Canada PM Trudeau visits Kiev suburb, Irpin

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has visited Irpin outside the capital of Ukraine where Russian forces were accused of atrocities against civilians.

Irpin Mayor Markushin Alexander posted pictures on an official social media channel with pictures of Trudeau writing that the Canadian prime minister "came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror that the Russian occupiers had done to our city."

U2's Bono gives 'freedom' concert in Kiev metro

Irish rock group U2's frontman Bono and his bandmate The Edge have performed a 40-minute concert in a metro station in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and praised Ukrainians fighting for their freedom from Russia.

"Your president leads the world in the cause of freedom right now ... The people of Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you're fighting for all of us who love freedom," Bono told a crowd of up to 100 gathered inside the Khreshchatyk metro station. He was referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine: Atleast 225 children killed in Russia's offensive

At least 225 children have been killed and 413 others injured in the conflict with Russia.

Children in the Donetsk, Kiev, and Kharkiv regions have been the most affected in Ukraine, Ukraine's prosecutor general's office said in a statement.

Russia's daily bombings and shelling have damaged 1,635 educational institutions, with 126 of them completely destroyed.

Ukraine's Kuleba discusses how to unblock food exports with Blinken

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said he discussed with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken how to unblock Ukraine's food exports and ensure global food security.

Ukraine, one of the world's major grain and oilseeds, used to export most of its cereals through its Black Sea ports, which have been blocked by Russia since the start of Moscow's attacks on February 24.

Pelosi urges US Congress to approve $33B in aid for Ukraine

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told CBS that Congress needs to pass by the end of the month a bill that would give Ukraine $33 billion in military and humanitarian aid.

On World War Two anniversary, Zelenskyy says evil has returned

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said evil has returned to Ukraine as he gave an emotional address for Victory Day, when Europe commemorates the formal surrender of Germany to the Allies in World War Two.

The life that soldiers fought for in that war came to an end on February 24 when Russian forces invaded, he said in a video message.

"The evil has returned. Again!" Zelenskyy said. "In a different form, under different slogans, but for the same purpose."