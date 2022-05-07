Israel is set to advance plans for the construction of 4,000 settler homes in the occupied West Bank, drawing warnings of “serious consequences” from Palestine.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, a staunch supporter of settlements, tweeted on Friday that a planning committee would convene next week to approve 4,000 homes, calling construction in the occupied West Bank a “basic, required and obvious thing.”

Nabil Abu Rdeneh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said the planned approvals would have “serious consequences on the ground” in an already tense occupied West Bank.

He did not say what those consequences might be, and Palestine has no way of halting settlement building or any other Israeli measures.

Israel's Haaretz newspaper reported that the Civil Administration, a military body, would meet on Thursday to advance 1,452 units, and that another 2,536 units would be approved by Defence Minister Benny Gantz.

The Defence Ministry referred questions to COGAT, the military body in charge of civilian affairs in the occupied West Bank. COGAT did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

If approved, it would be the biggest advancement of settlement plans since the Biden administration took office. The White House is opposed to settlement growth because it further erodes the possibility of an eventual two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

