A US judge has dismissed former president Donald Trump's lawsuit against Twitter Inc that challenged his suspension from the platform.

In a written ruling, US District Judge James Donato in San Francisco rejected Trump's argument that Twitter violated his right to freedom of speech guaranteed by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

"The amended complaint does not plausibly allege a First Amendment claim against Twitter," US District Court Judge James Donato said on Friday in a ruling dismissing the lawsuit.

"The TOS (terms of service) gave Twitter contractual permission to act as it saw fit with respect to any account or content for any or no reason."

Twitter and other social media platforms banned Trump from their services after a mob of his supporters attacked the US Capitol in a deadly riot on January 6, 2021.

