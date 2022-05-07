Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein is on course to win the most seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly after securing 29 percent of first preference votes.

With the historic win following Thursday’s election, Sinn Fein, once regarded as the political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), will for the first time have the opportunity to nominate its leader Michelle O’Neill as the First Minister in the power-sharing local government of Northern Ireland.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) received 21.3 percent, a drop of 7 percent from their 2017 vote share.

The centrist Alliance Party and the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) also saw an increase in their votes.

The number of exact seats won by each party will be clearer when the second preference votes are counted and transfers are totaled.

The DUP, which acted as a de-facto coalition partner of the first Tory government under Boris Johnson and offered him endless support during Brexit, is now the second party in Belfast for the first time in history.

READ MORE:UK PM Johnson loses control of traditional strongholds in local elections

Irish unity