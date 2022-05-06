Türkiye has played an active and order-building role in its region and pursued a realistic and humane immigration policy, Turkish director of communications said.

Noting the extraordinary developments around Türkiye, especially caused by the Syrian crisis, Ankara has made efforts to stabilise the region, Fahrettin Altun said.

Türkiye "under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership has implemented a strategy [focused on] eliminating terrorism at the source and carried out many successful cross-border operations," Altun said in a tweet.

Türkiye has carried out several anti-terror operations since 2016 in Syria, liberating areas captured by global terrorist organisations such as PKK and Daesh.

The country also has conducted several anti-terror operations to destroy PKK's hideouts and bases in northern Iraq.

