Erdogan, Aliyev to inaugurate Türkiye's Rize-Artvin airport next week
Rize-Artvin Airport has been built in Yesilkoy and Pazar coast line, which is 34 kilometres from the centre of Rize.
The airport is expected to serve approximately three million passengers annually. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
May 6, 2022

Charter flights carrying the presidents of Türkiye and Azerbaijan will land at Türkiye's Rize-Artvin Airport this month - marking the first landing at the facility.

The airport will be inaugurated on May 14 in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The opening ceremony will be followed by a dinner in honour of Erdogan and Aliyev.

The airport, which has an indoor area of 47.13-square meters, is expected to serve approximately three million passengers annually.

Second airport at the sea

The airport is the second in Türkiye and Europe and the third in the world, to be built by using sea embankment.

Despite being constructed at sea, the airport will be the same size and share the same characteristics as mainland airports. 

The width and length of the runway was modelled using Boeing 737-800 type aircraft as references. 

Rize-Artvin Airport has been built in Yesilkoy and Pazar coast line, which is 34 kilometres from the centre of Rize, 105 kilometres from Trabzon and about 75 kilometres from Artvin.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
