Charter flights carrying the presidents of Türkiye and Azerbaijan will land at Türkiye's Rize-Artvin Airport this month - marking the first landing at the facility.

The airport will be inaugurated on May 14 in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The opening ceremony will be followed by a dinner in honour of Erdogan and Aliyev.

The airport, which has an indoor area of 47.13-square meters, is expected to serve approximately three million passengers annually.

READ MORE:Istanbul Airport ranked second busiest in the world last year