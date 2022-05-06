Despite the success in reducing global poverty over the last two decades, nearly one billion people continue to live without access to reliable electricity, which in turn impacts health and welfare and impedes sustainable development.

Knowing where these people are is crucial if aid and infrastructure are to reach them.

Now, a new IIASA-led study proposes a method to estimate global economic wellbeing: the use of nighttime satellite images.

Researchers have been using satellite images of Earth at night to study human activity for over 30 years, and it is well established that these images can help map issues like economic growth, poverty and inequality – especially in places where such data is lacking.

Many impoverished countries lack the resources to conduct detailed surveys into the state of their citizens and the best ways to alleviate poverty. For example, 14 African countries have been unable to conduct any poverty surveys in the last decade.

However, satellites can offer an alternative, mapping out towns and villages while assessing economic conditions more cheaply and effectively than governments can. In developing countries, areas that are unlit at night generally indicate limited development, while brightly lit areas indicate more developed areas like capital cities where infrastructure is abundant.

In their study, which was published in Nature Communications, IIASA researchers and others from various institutions specifically focused on the data from unlit areas to estimate economic wellbeing.

“Whereas previous work has focused more on the relationship between lit areas and economic development, we found that it actually also works the other way around and that unlit areas are a good indicator of poverty,” explains study author and IIASA Strategic Initiatives Program Director, Steffen Fritz.

“By identifying those unlit areas we can target interventions for poverty alleviation and places to focus on to improve energy access.”