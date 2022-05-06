TÜRKİYE
International Stratcom Youth Forum begins in Türkiye’s Antalya
Six-day event covers many fields, including strategic communication, public diplomacy, fighting disinformation, digital media, crisis communications.
Students will be given a certificate of participation at the end of the six-day programme. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
May 6, 2022

A gathering of young communicators from across the world, Stratcom Youth: International Young Communicators Forum, has kicked off in Türkiye’s Mediterranean province of Antalya.

The six-day programme, started on on Friday, is jointly organised by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate and the Youth and Sports Ministry.

The organisation, which welcomes 100 young communicators from 13 countries and 42 universities, is one of the summit's side events that brought together experts and leaders from across the world in December last year.

The 3rd and 4th-year communications students from higher education institutions in Türkiye and abroad will have a chance to expand their theoretical and practical knowledge in their field of study and connect with field experts.

Throughout the event, training and workshops will be held on more than 20 communications topics, including strategic communication, public diplomacy, fighting disinformation, digital media, crisis communication, public relations, and journalism.

READ MORE:Stratcom Summit 2021 kicks off in Turkey's Istanbul

Türkiye's communication model

The first session of the forum will start with the opening speech of Mehmet Kasapoglu, the youth and sports minister on Sunday. 

Fahrettin Altun, Turkish communications director, will also explain the country's communication model.

In the State-Nation Communication panel, representatives of the Communications Directorate will share the vision and work of the institution. 

Participants will also be briefed on the fight against disinformation.

Experts from TRT and Anadolu Agency, as well as top executives of television channels, newspapers, and news outlets will share their experiences on various topics.

Also, career planning training will be provided at the forum to prepare participating students for business life.

Cultural activities will also play an important role in the forum. 

The students will have an opportunity to visit many cultural sites, including Kaleici, Yivli Minaret, Sehzade Korkut Mosque, and Yacht Harbor as part of the programme.

READ MORE:Türkiye launches book on use of cultural diplomacy as 'soft power' tool

SOURCE:AA
