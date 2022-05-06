A gathering of young communicators from across the world, Stratcom Youth: International Young Communicators Forum, has kicked off in Türkiye’s Mediterranean province of Antalya.

The six-day programme, started on on Friday, is jointly organised by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate and the Youth and Sports Ministry.

The organisation, which welcomes 100 young communicators from 13 countries and 42 universities, is one of the summit's side events that brought together experts and leaders from across the world in December last year.

The 3rd and 4th-year communications students from higher education institutions in Türkiye and abroad will have a chance to expand their theoretical and practical knowledge in their field of study and connect with field experts.

Throughout the event, training and workshops will be held on more than 20 communications topics, including strategic communication, public diplomacy, fighting disinformation, digital media, crisis communication, public relations, and journalism.

Türkiye's communication model

The first session of the forum will start with the opening speech of Mehmet Kasapoglu, the youth and sports minister on Sunday.