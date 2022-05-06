On December 16, 1986, thousands of people gathered in the central square of Kazakhstan’s then-capital Almaty to protest against the dismissal of the widely-respected leader of the republic, Dinmukhamed Kunayev.

Moscow had just sent Russian politician Gennady Kolbin to lead the republic, which was then part of the mighty USSR.

The protests were less about the nationality of the new leader, and more about the fact that he reportedly had nothing to do with Kazakhstan — he knew neither the language nor local traditions. He was born in Russia and served as head of the Russian Ulyanovsk region prior to his appointment in the Central Asian republic.

Many Kazakhs who came out in the streets at that time believed that the appointment to such a high position of a person so foreign to the republic indicated how lowly Kazakhstan — and Kazakhs — were viewed by the Soviet masters sitting in the Kremlin.

It was the first mass protest against the dictate of Soviet power.

Moscow interpreted the protests differently and accused the protesters of “nationalism,” It brutally suppressed the protests, which ended on December 19, with troops from across the Union sent into the republic. Despite the clampdown, the events in Kazakhstan became a kind of a trigger for unrest in other republics of the Union.

But who was Kunayev, barely known now even in his own country, and why can he be called the father of Kazakh modernisation?

Local context

Kunayev was born in the small Kazakh village of Akshi in January 1912. His ancestors were engaged in cattle breeding, but Dinmukhamed's father managed to move to Vernyi (now Almaty), where he worked for one of the local merchants. Dinmukhamed received his primary education in Almaty, which later allowed him to go for higher education in Moscow from prestigious institutions.

After the Bolshevik Revolution and the formation of the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic as part of the Soviet Union, the Communist Party became the supreme leader of the republic. Its supreme body was the Central Committee (CC) and its First Secretary was the de facto leader of the republic. During the Soviet days, membership in the Communist Party had become the only guarantee of career advancement or bringing meaningful changes to one's republic.

On the advice of his uncle, Dinmukhamed joined the Komsomol, the party’s youth division, which gave him an opportunity to continue his studies in Moscow.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan was suffering from a famine caused by the Soviet Union's forced collectivisation policies. In 1925, the Party sent Bolshevik Filipp Goloshchyokin to the republic, who implemented this policy by confiscating livestock, even though the vast majority of Kazakhs led a nomadic or semi-nomadic way of life. Stripped of their only source of livelihood, an estimated 1.5 to 2 million people died in the 1930-33 famine, the overwhelming majority of whom were ethnic Kazakhs.

Parallel to this policy, Moscow implemented another massive project that had massive repercussions for Kazakhs: the settlement or colonisation of the republic by people of other ethnicities. The majority of settlers were Russians, who began arriving in Kazakhstan during the imperial period. By the end of the 40s, the number of Russians exceeded the number of Kazakhs.

During the 30s and 40s, the Soviet policy of forcefully deporting so-called “untrustworthy peoples” also brought Germans, Poles, Crimean Tatars, Chechens and others to Kazakhstan. During World War II, tens of thousands of families from western USSR were evacuated to Kazakhstan and other Central Asian republics, which further increased the non-Kazakh population.

The father of Kazakh industrialisation