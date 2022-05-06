Chinese authorities have raised the death toll from a building collapse in central China to 53, state media reported, announcing the end of the rescue mission.

The commercial building in Changsha city caved in last Friday prompting over six days of painstaking attempts to pull survivors free from the mass of rubble and twisted metal.

"The search and rescue work at the Changsha building collapse site has been completed," state broadcaster CCTV said on Friday.

"The trapped and incommunicado people from the accident scene have all been found ... 10 people were rescued and 53 people died."

City official Wu Guiying apologised for the accident during a Friday briefing, saying she was "extremely distressed" and offered a "sincere apology to society".