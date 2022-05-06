WORLD
2 MIN READ
China ends search for trapped as toll from building collapse rises to 53
"The trapped and incommunicado people from the accident scene have all been found ... 10 people were rescued and 53 people died," state media report.
China ends search for trapped as toll from building collapse rises to 53
Rescue workers carry a survivor on a stretcher more than 131 hours after a building collapsed in Changsha, Hunan province in China. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
May 6, 2022

Chinese authorities have raised the death toll from a building collapse in central China to 53, state media reported, announcing the end of the rescue mission.

The commercial building in Changsha city caved in last Friday prompting over six days of painstaking attempts to pull survivors free from the mass of rubble and twisted metal.

"The search and rescue work at the Changsha building collapse site has been completed," state broadcaster CCTV said on Friday.

"The trapped and incommunicado people from the accident scene have all been found ... 10 people were rescued and 53 people died."

City official Wu Guiying apologised for the accident during a Friday briefing, saying she was "extremely distressed" and offered a "sincere apology to society".

RECOMMENDED

The 10th person pulled alive from the rubble just after midnight on Thursday had been buried in debris for nearly six days, state media reported earlier.

The confirmed number of dead from the collapse had previously been 26 as of Thursday evening.

The block had contained apartments, a hotel and a cinema. The flattened structure, which has left a gaping hole in a dense Changsha streetscape, created a mess of debris and crumbled concrete beams.

Building collapses are not uncommon in China due to weak safety and construction standards, as well as corruption among officials tasked with enforcement.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children