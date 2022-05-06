Thousands of people told to flee the largest wildfire burning in the United States have chosen to stay and defend generational homes in the mountains of northern New Mexico, even as some run out of food and water, officials said.

In Mora County, population 4,500, around 60 percent of residents in evacuation areas have remained in centuries-old farming and ranching communities where electric power has been lost, said Undersheriff Americk Padilla.

"This is their livelihood, this is all they know, so these elderly people, and a lot of the people, our constituents are not leaving," Padilla said.

The forested mountains around 40 miles northeast of Santa Fe are known for tough, self-sufficient residents, many of whom can trace lineage to 18th Century Spanish settlers and Native American tribes.

READ MORE:Crews engaged in 'huge firefight' as wildfire spreads in New Mexico

Winds could push fire into villages

Local doctor Matthew Probst said residents had high "social vulnerability," families possibly owning a $15,000 mobile home outright but having no home owner's insurance and few financial resources.