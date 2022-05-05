Lawmakers pivotal to Türkiye's purchase of dozens of F-16 fighter jets have indicated they are receptive to the sale, according to a US-based Defense News website.

"Several key lawmakers" who were instrumental in Türkiye's removal from the F-35 programme told the news website that they are now potentially inclined to approve the sale of 40 F-16 fighters, and 80 kits to modernise Ankara's existing fleet.

"We need to talk and work with Türkiye and others that are working with us against Russia," House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks, a Democrat, told Defense News.

"They’ve shown some movements in the right direction. There [are] other things that we still need to work with Türkiye, certain things that still irritate us at times."

"I’ve talked to several of the parties involved in this," Senator James Risch, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's top Republican said. "The Turks have made a credible argument for why they should get the F-16s."

"I'm positively disposed in that direction, but I'm not completely there yet," he added.

The Biden administration previously signalled its approval of the sale in a letter to Congress.

The matter had been complicated by Ankara's purchase of the advanced Russian S-400 anti-air system, which has led to an ongoing row with Washington that resulted in sanctions and Türkiye's expulsion from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter programme.

Türkiye's role in global issues

The apparent bipartisan openness to the deal comes after Congress and the administration have lauded Türkiye's diplomatic efforts with Russia, and provision of much-needed armaments to Ukraine during Moscow's ongoing assault on its eastern European neighbor.

"We expect Türkiye to continue standing with its NATO allies who are in lockstep in supporting Ukraine as it defends its homeland," said the office of congressman Mike McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"We expect that should the administration seek congressional authorisation for this sale, Türkiye will still be playing a constructive role in the conflict, but also addressing concerns over Türkiye's role in other global conflicts," it added.

The Turkish government made the request for the F-16s and modernisation kits in October, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on April 8 that the talks were "progressing positively."

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, a key Democrat, acknowledged the "need to find some way to" restore the bilateral relationship with Ankara.