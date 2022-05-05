Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has launched a global crowdfunding platform to help Kiev secure victory against Moscow and rebuild the country's infrastructure.

"In one click, you can donate funds to protect our defenders, to save our civilians and to rebuild Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in English in a video on his Twitter page, launching the United24 platform.

"Every donation matters for victory."

"All funds will be transferred to the national bank of Ukraine and allocated to the relevant ministries," Zelenskyy said, indicating that his government would give an update "every 24 hours" about how the money was being used.

The Ukrainian leader called on ordinary people around the world to help Kiev defeat Moscow.

"Only together we have the potential to stop the war and to rebuild what Russia has destroyed."

He said Ukraine will "always remember" their contributions.

