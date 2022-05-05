Taiwan has signalled that it has abandoned a plan to buy advanced new anti-submarine warfare helicopters from the United States, saying they are too expensive.

Asked in parliament on Thursday about recent changes to Taiwan's purchases of new US weapons, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng mentioned the helicopter case first.

"The price is too high, beyond the scope of our country's ability," he said.

Taiwan had earlier said it was planning to buy 12 MH-60R anti-submarine helicopters, made by Lockheed Martin Corp unit Sikorsky, but domestic media said the United States had rejected the sale as not being in line with the island's needs.

Two other arms purchases have also been delayed - M109A6 Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer artillery systems, and mobile Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

The Raytheon Technologies' Stingers are in demand in Ukraine, where they have been used against Russian aircraft, but US supplies have shrunk and there are significant hurdles to producing more of the anti-aircraft weapons.

Chiu said they had already signed the contract for the Stingers and paid for them and they would press the United States to deliver them.

"We don't view arms sales as a trifling matter and we have back-up plans," he added, without elaborating.

