Thursday, May 5, 2022

Ukraine: Russian troops make 'unsuccessful' attempts to advance in eastern regions

Russian troops have made "unsuccessful" attempts to advance in the eastern Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, the Ukrainian army said.

A Facebook post published on the official profile of the Ukrainian General Staff said the Russians also continue to launch missile strikes on transport facilities in order to prevent the movement of humanitarian cargo and military-technical assistance.

Meanwhile, the Russian military said its air force has destroyed 45 Ukrainian military facilities in the latest series of strikes. It said the target included Ukrainian troops and weapons concentrations and an ammunition depot in the eastern Luhansk region.

Zelenskyy: Mariupol evacuation continued on Thursday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the evacuation of civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol had continued on Thursday but did not say how many people had managed to leave.

In a video address, he also said Russian forces were still storming and shelling the city's Azovstal plant, where civilians and military forces are sheltering.

Erdogan, Macron discuss Ukraine in phone call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict in a phone call, the Turkish presidency has said.

"President Erdogan, who said Türkiye was doing its utmost to end the war in Ukraine through diplomacy, stated it is important to support the negotiation process," Erdogan's office said in a statement.

"During the call, Erdogan congratulated Emmanuel Macron for being re-elected to the French Presidency," it added.

UN: 'Safe passage operation' in Mariupol

The United Nations says a new “safe passage operation” is under way in and around the bombarded Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Humanitarian spokesperson Saviano Abreu said that the UN is working in coordination with the parties to the conflict and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

He says they will “share more information when the situation allows.”

A similar joint evacuation effort brought 101 civilians out of the plant over the weekend.

Ukraine has enough grain stocks to feed population: minister

Ukraine has large enough grain stocks in territory it still controls to feed the population in these areas, and has enough fuel to meet farmers' daily needs, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy has said.

"Today we have about 25 million tonnes of grain and oilseeds in stocks. If we are talking about the temporarily occupied territory, there were about 1.3 million tonnes of grain," Vysotskiy said.

"From the point of view of providing food (grains and cereals) for all 40 million Ukrainians, we have sufficient reserves in the controlled territory," he added.

Russia 'still ready' to give safe passage to civilians: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that his country's army was "still ready" to allow safe passage for civilians trapped at Mariupol's steel plant.

"The Russian military is still ready to ensure the safe exit of civilians," Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the Kremlin said.

"As for the militants remaining at Azovstal, the Kiev authorities must give them an order to lay down their arms."

UN agency: Reopen Ukraine ports to ship food

The United Nations’ food aid agency is appealing for Black Sea ports in Ukraine to be open again to permit shipping of wheat and corn exports, which many poor nations depend on.

The Rome-based World Food Program noted in its appeal that before the start of the conflict, 98 percent of Ukraine’s grain exports had moved through those ports.

The UN agency said the ports, in Ukraine’s south must resume operations “to protect Ukrainian agricultural production and enable exports that are critical to Ukraine’s economy and global food security.”

Ukraine begins working on reconstruction plan

A Ukrainian cabinet body began to develop proposals for a comprehensive post-conflict reconstruction plan, according to local media reports.

The Reforms Office, which operates under the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, was cited as saying a working group mechanism was launched to "analyse the current situation and develop proposals for the plan for the reconstruction and development of Ukraine."

Over $6.3B collected at Ukraine donors' conference

More than six billion euros ($6.3 billion) were collected at a Ukraine donors' conference in Warsaw, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said.

At "this conference, we were able to gather more than six billion euros and this money will be distributed to support Ukraine and all those who support Ukraine," Morawiecki told a news conference.

"When Russia brings death, the countries of the free world have to bring aid and I think this conference here in Warsaw showed an enormous amount of solidarity amongst all of us." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke via video link at the conference organised by Poland and Sweden with EU participation.

Russia 'violated' promised truce at Mariupol plant: Ukraine

Russia "violated" a promised truce at Mariupol's steelworks, where Ukrainian forces are making a last stand in the city, a Ukrainian commander has said, pleading for help for "dying" soldiers and the evacuation of civilians.

"The Russians violated the promise of a truce and did not allow the evacuation of civilians who continue to hide from shelling in the basement of the plant," Svyatoslav Palamar, a commander of the Azov regiment, said in a video on Telegram.

Palamar said Russian soldiers broke into the plant "three days ago" triggering intense clashes, and that "heavy bloody fighting continues."

Japan to add 140 individuals to Russian sanction list

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said that 140 individuals would be added to a Russian asset freeze list while an export ban will be expanded to Russian military firms.

Kishida, speaking in London via a translator after a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, added that now was the time for the Group of Seven leading nations to solidify its unity.

Belarus admits Russia-Ukraine conflict 'drags on'

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has defended Russian onslaught on Ukraine but said he didn’t expect the 10-week-old conflict to "drag on this way."

He also spoke out against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine but wouldn’t say if Russian President Vladimir Putin had plans to launch such a strike.

“But I am not immersed in this problem enough to say whether it goes according to plan, like the Russians say, or like I feel it," he said in the nearly 90-minute interview at Independence Palace in Minsk. “I want to stress one more time: I feel like this operation has dragged on.”

New gas pipeline reduces dependence on Russia

A 500-million-euro ($530 million) Lithuanian-Polish natural gas transmission pipeline has been inaugurated, completing another stage of regional independence from Russian energy sources.

The Gas Interconnection Poland-Lithuania pipeline that runs more than 500 kilometres (310 miles), comes “at a time when Russia has once again tried to blackmail us using gas,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said at the inauguration.

Lithuania’s Prime Minister Ingridas Simonyte added that “any reduction or disappearance of this source of funding would have a very significant impact on the Russian economy and the ability to continue financing the war in Ukraine.”

Finland prepared for Russia cutting its gas supplies: minister

Finland is prepared for the possibility of its eastern neighbour Russia cutting off its gas deliveries, a government minister has said.

The Finnish government said on April 28 it would not abide by Russia's demand for gas payments to be made in roubles, which could lead to Russia cutting off its gas supplies this month, as has happened in Poland and Bulgaria.

Finland's state-owned gas operator Gasum is due to respond this month to a letter on the rouble payments from Russia's Gazprom.

Russian forces stole 400,000 tons of grain: report

Russian forces stole 400,000 tons of grain from the four Ukrainian regions they occupied, local media has reported.

They stole 100,000 tons of grain from each occupied region – Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, said Taras Vysotskyi, Ukraine’s first deputy minister of agrarian policy and food, according to news outlet Ukrayinska Pravda.

This amounts to one-third of all reserves in these regions, he noted. If this continues and if Russians take away what was left in the regions for food before the new harvest, there is a risk of famine, the report warned.

Kremlin accuses the West of preventing a quick end to Ukraine conflict