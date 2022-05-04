The Federal Reserve has raised the benchmark lending rate by a half percentage point in its ongoing effort to contain America's highest inflation in four decades.

Wednesday's increase in the Fed's key rate raised it to a range of 0.75 percent to 1 percent, the highest point since the pandemic struck two years ago.

It was the Fed's most aggressive move since 2000, and the central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said more increases "will be appropriate".

The Fed also said it would begin trimming its bond holdings next month as a further step in the battle to lower inflation.

Despite a drop in gross domestic product over the first three months of this year, "household spending and business fixed investment remain strong. Job gains have been robust," the FOMC said in a statement.

Inflation "remains elevated" with the crisis in Ukraine and new coronavirus lockdowns in China threatening to keep pressure high, it said following the end of a two-day policy meeting in Washington.

"The Committee is highly attentive to inflation risks."

READ MORE:Russian rouble hits 2-year high vs dollar, euro as EU proposes sanctions

Balancing act

The statement said the Fed's balance sheet, which soared to about $9 trillion as the central bank tried to shelter the economy from the pandemic, would be allowed to decline by $47.5 billion per month in June, July and August.