Since the Taliban took over control of virtually all of Afghanistan last year, it has failed to curtail terrorism waged by Daesh Khorasan Province (Daesh-K, ISK, or ISKP), which has increased its attacks in recent weeks.

Founded in 2015 as an offshoot of Daesh, Daesh-K continues spilling blood in Afghanistan. Last month, the terror group was particularly gruesome with its deadly attacks in Mazar-e Sharif, Kunduz, and Kabul, killing at least 100 people.

The Taliban’s difficulties establishing a stable order in post-occupation Afghanistan stem from various factors, including Daesh-K’s terrorism.

The extremist group is working to undermine the Taliban’s narrative about bringing peace to Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US/NATO forces.

By the same token, the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will probably find itself benefiting from the Daesh-K threat in certain ways too.

Growing regional and international perceptions of Daesh-K as a grave threat can help the Taliban convince more foreign countries that they have no choice but to engage Afghanistan’s only de facto government for counter-terrorism purposes.

In the case of Russia, this has already become somewhat of a reality. Moscow’s recent decision to establish diplomatic relations with the IEA largely stemmed from concerns about Daesh-K. Likewise, Iran is avoiding hostilities in its relationship with the IEA despite its concerns.

However, regional and global powers sharing the Taliban’s determination to prevent Daesh-K from successfully pursuing its local and global agenda will not guarantee formal recognition of the IEA as a “legitimate” government any time soon.

For that to occur, the Taliban would need to make major changes to its governance that demonstrate a true commitment to ruling the country in more inclusive and tolerant ways.

Local and regional capacity

In contrast to Daesh franchises in the Levant and Libya, it is unlikely that Daesh-K will manage to establish a de facto state on Afghan soil.

Isaia Galace, a global Security Analyst at RANE, explained in an interview with TRT World that “since the Taliban takeover, ISKP has not demonstrated the capability or near-term intent to durably hold territory in Afghanistan and establish local governance structures, which would be necessary for the group to claim the establishment of a so-called ‘caliphate.’”

Anatol Lieven, a Senior Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute and a former British correspondent in Afghanistan, explained that the range of local and regional actors aligned against the group would also limit its ability to rule in the country.

“China would certainly give help, though not military intervention, to the Taliban to prevent this happening, perhaps via Pakistan,” he added.

But even without creating a “caliphate” on Afghan soil, Daesh-K can be expected to remain a persistent threat to IAE’s rule by exploiting a sense of alienation on the part of Afghan Salafists, which has increased because of the Taliban’s campaign to crush the terror group.

The Taliban’s decision to engage China, Iran, Russia, and other foreign powers that Daesh-K considers enemies will also advance the group’s narratives about the IAE being insufficiently Islamic as defined by these extremists.