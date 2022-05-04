United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for the safe and "dignified" return of people displaced by Nigeria's conflict, as local authorities close camps and urge people to go back to their communities.

During a visit to a camp for displaced people in Maiduguri on Tuesday, Guterres praised the local governor's efforts for development in Borno State, the epicentre of the conflict since 2009.

Nigerian authorities are planning to close all camps for displaced people in Borno by 2026 -- but aid agencies are concerned about security and conditions on the ground in some of the communities to which they will return.

"Let's do what we have to do about humanitarian support to these camps," Guterres said.

"But let’s try to find a solution for people, and that solution is to create the conditions, security conditions, development conditions for them to be able to go back home in safety and dignity."

Nigerian officials say they only return people to secure areas, with the goal of encouraging the resumption of farming and weaning people off humanitarian assistance.

