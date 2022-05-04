BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Elon Musk: Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, govt users
"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," says the billionaire who has signed a $44-billion deal to buy the global messaging platform.
Elon Musk: Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, govt users
Tesla chief Musk has been suggesting a raft of changes to Twitter since last month. / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
May 4, 2022

Elon Musk has said Twitter Inc will always be free for casual users but may charge a slight fee for commercial and government users, as the billionaire entrepreneur tries to boost the social media platform's reach from "niche" to most Americans.

"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday.

He also added that giving a service for free will lead to a downfall, giving an example of the "Freemasons" offering their service for nothing in return.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Reuters news agency.

RECOMMENDED

Suggesting changes

Tesla chief Musk has been suggesting a raft of changes to Twitter since last month. After adding the company to his cart recently, Musk said he wanted to enhance the platform with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.

Last month, even before reaching a deal with Twitter, Musk had suggested a few changes to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price.

At the annual Met Gala in New York on Monday, Musk said he would make Twitter transparent about how tweets are promoted or demoted and wanted its software to be publicly available for critique.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children