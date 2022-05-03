Emmanuel Macron has beaten far-right challenger Marine Le Pen to win reelection in the French presidential election.

But despite his victory, the former investment banker's popularity is on the decline.

When Macron took office for the first time in 2017, he had won a 66 percent victory versus Le Pen's 33.9 percent.

This year, centrist Macron obtained 58 percent of the vote, whereas his nationalist and far-right opponent Le Pen got 41 percent.

Political analysts believe the continued rise of the far-right and the extreme leftist Jean Luc Melenchon's attitudes towards the EU "worry the leaders".

"Of course, one thing should be reminded that both leaders are no longer promising to leave the EU. They promise a more independent France." Fatih Karakaya, a political expert told TRT World.

But this situation remains uncertain because in France, despite the president being the highest figure in the state, the upcoming parliamentary elections for the National Assembly will show whether Macron can easily pass new laws.

"The danger for Macron and the EU is also in the parliamentary elections. In France, which is semi-presidential, the Prime Minister determines the foreign policy. If the left unites and Melenchon becomes prime minister, then the real danger for the EU will begin," he further said.

"It is not known whether Melenchon, who has no enthusiasm to be the leader of the EU, can pursue a more independent policy, but it is evident that Germany will be even stronger. In contrast, Scholtz in Germany is not a charismatic leader. Therefore, if it continues this way, the leading country may not be in the EU, and everyone may have a voice.”

But if Macron wins the general elections, Karakaya explains, it is then certain that he will have more of a say in the EU.