TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan: Türkiye working on project to allow voluntary return of 1M Syrians
Around 500,000 Syrians have returned to safe zones created by Türkiye since 2016 when it started a cross-border movement in northern Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
Erdogan: Türkiye working on project to allow voluntary return of 1M Syrians
Erdogan said the scheme would be implemented with local councils in 13 different regions in northern Syria. / AA
By Saim Kurubas
May 3, 2022

Türkiye has been working on a new project that will allow voluntary return of 1 million Syrians staying in the country, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking via a video link at the inauguration ceremony of a housing project in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, Erdogan said 500,000 Syrians have already returned to safe regions.

"Since 2016, when Türkiye started cross-border movement in the face of the deepening humanitarian tragedy in Syria, 500,000 Syrians have returned to the safe zones it has created."

In coordination with Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and with the help of NGO's, 57,306 of 77,000 houses have been completed so far, he said.

"Not only have we opened our doors to enable the oppressed to save their lives and dignity, but we also make every effort so that they can return to their homes," he said. 

"We support the ongoing migration strategy with projects to encourage voluntary returns," he said, adding, "The construction of briquette houses was one of these steps."

READ MORE: Turkey has become a key support to refugees during the pandemic

RECOMMENDED

"Extensive" project

He said Türkiye will implement the new project with the support of national and international non-governmental organisations. 

"The project, which we will carry out together with local councils in 13 different regions, including Azez, Jarablus, El bab, Tel Abyad and Ras al-Ayn, is quite extensive."

The number of Syrians living in Türkiye is now around four million, and according to the Interior Ministry, nearly 175,000 Syrians received Turkish citizenship between 2011 and 2021.

Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity. 

Hundreds of thousands of people have since been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN figures.

READ MORE: How Turkey has lived up to its responsibilities during the refugee crisis

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children