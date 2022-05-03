Türkiye has been working on a new project that will allow voluntary return of 1 million Syrians staying in the country, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking via a video link at the inauguration ceremony of a housing project in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, Erdogan said 500,000 Syrians have already returned to safe regions.

"Since 2016, when Türkiye started cross-border movement in the face of the deepening humanitarian tragedy in Syria, 500,000 Syrians have returned to the safe zones it has created."

In coordination with Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and with the help of NGO's, 57,306 of 77,000 houses have been completed so far, he said.

"Not only have we opened our doors to enable the oppressed to save their lives and dignity, but we also make every effort so that they can return to their homes," he said.

"We support the ongoing migration strategy with projects to encourage voluntary returns," he said, adding, "The construction of briquette houses was one of these steps."

READ MORE: Turkey has become a key support to refugees during the pandemic