Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Ukrainian officials: Russia strikes rail infrastructure

Oleksandr Kamyshin, the head of the Ukrainian railways, has said the Russian strikes have hit six railway stations in the country's central and western regions, inflicting heavy damage.

Kamyshin said at least 14 trains were delayed because of the attacks. Dnipro region governor Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian missiles struck railway infrastructure in the area, leaving one person wounded and disrupting train movement.

The Ukrainian military also reported strikes on railways in the Kirovohrad region, saying there were unspecified casualties.

Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant

Ukrainian commanders say Russian forces backed by tanks have begun storming the sprawling Azovstal steel plant, the last pocket of resistance in battered Mariupol. It is being hit with artillery fire and air strikes, Kiev's fighters say.

How many Ukrainian fighters were holed up inside was unclear, but the Russians put the number at about 2,000 in recent weeks, and 500 were reported to be wounded. A few hundred civilians also remained there, according to Kiev.

“We’ll do everything that’s possible to repel the assault, but we’re calling for urgent measures to evacuate the civilians that remain inside the plant and to bring them out safely,” Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of Ukraine’s Azov Regiment, said on the messaging app Telegram.

UN chief hopes for more 'humanitarian pauses' in Ukraine

The UN secretary-general hopes Ukraine and Russia can organise "more humanitarian pauses," such as the one that allowed the evacuation of about 100 Ukrainian civilians from Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant.

"I hope the continued coordination with Kiev and Moscow will lead to more humanitarian pauses that will allow civilians safe passage away from the fighting and aid to reach people where the needs are greatest," Antonio Guterres said in a statement, without specifying which locations he meant.

Meanwhile, America's UN envoy has announced that Guterres will address the Security Council on May 5. Guterres concluded a visit to Ukraine last week, after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Russia: Artillery hit 400 targets in last day

The Russian military says its artillery has hit over 400 Ukrainian targets during the last day. Defence Ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday the targets included artillery positions, troops strongholds and two fuel depots.

Konashenkov said Russian aircrafts have hit 39 other targets, including concentrations of troops and weapons and two command posts.

Russian strikes target Lviv in Ukraine's west

Russian strikes have apparently targeted the western Ukraine city of Lviv. The strikes happened in multiple directions on Tuesday evening, after air raid sirens sounded in the city. At least four distinct explosions could be heard from downtown Lviv.

Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said the strikes damaged two power substations, knocking electricity off in parts of Lviv. Sadovyi wrote on a messaging app that those in the city should take shelter. Trains coming out of Lviv stopped service.

The last major attack targeting the city came April 18, which killed at least seven people. Lviv has become a haven for those fleeing the offensive in the east.

Nobel laureate: Propaganda arguing for nuclear weapons

Russian journalist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov has decried Kremlin's "propaganda warriors" arguing for using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict.

"I would not rule out the possibility that nuclear weapons might be used," Muratov told journalists in Geneva, speaking through a translator at an event marking the World Press Freedom Day.

Contrary to the propaganda narrative, deploying such weapons would "not be the end of the war," said Muratov, whose own Novaya Gazata newspaper has been forced to suspend publication amid Moscow's offensive. "This will be the end of humanity."

Macron urges Putin to end 'aggression'

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Russia to rise to the level of its responsibility as a permanent member of the UN Security Council by ending "devastating aggression" in Ukraine.

In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Macron stressed the extreme gravity of the consequences of the Russian onslaught and called on the Russian leader to allow evacuations from the Mariupol steel mill to continue, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Macron asked Putin to restart evacuations at the Azovstal plant, which has served as a refuge for Ukrainians, in coordination with humanitarian units, while allowing evacuees to choose their destination, as called for under international law.

Donetsk death toll rises

The Donetsk regional governor has said the Russian troops shelled a chemical plant in Avdiivka, a city in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 10 people and wounding 15 more.

“The Russians knew exactly where to aim — the workers just finished their shift and were waiting for a bus at a bus stop to take them home,” Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote in a Telegram post.

“Another cynical crime by Russians on our land .”

Slovakia to repair damaged Ukrainian military equipment

A Slovak company will repair damaged Ukrainian military equipment following a request from Kiev, the defence ministry has said.

The state-run Konstrukta-Defence firm has "concluded a contract with the Ukrainian side on repairing and modernising Ukrainian military technology," defence ministry spokesperson Martina Koval Kakascikova said.

The first lot will consist of dozens of BRDM-2 armoured reconnaissance vehicles.

Over 100 civilians evacuated from Mariupol plant: UN

The UN has said 101 civilians were "successfully evacuated" from the tunnels of the Azovstal plant in Ukraine's battered city of Mariupol, besieged by Russian forces for two months, in a joint effort with the Red Cross.

"I am pleased and relieved to confirm that 101 civilians have successfully been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol," Osnat Lubrani, the UN's Ukraine humanitarian coordinator said in statement, adding that the group included "women, men, children and older persons".

West must stop weapons supply to Ukraine: Putin to Macron

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the West must stop supplying weapons to Ukraine and accused Kiev of not taking talks to end the conflict seriously, the Kremlin said.

Accusing Ukrainian forces of committing "war crimes", Putin told Macron "the West could help stop these atrocities by putting relevant pressure on the Kiev authorities, as well as halting the supply of weapons to Ukraine."

Putin also said Kiev was not ready for "serious work" on ending the conflict.

India urged to influence Russia over Ukraine

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has urged her visiting Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to try to influence Russia to end the Ukraine conflict.

“Putin has to stop this war,” Frederiksen said, adding immediately, “I hope that India will influence Russia.”

UK PM unveils new military aid for Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced another $376 million (£300M, 358M euros) in UK military aid for Ukraine in a remote address to its parliament, hailing the country's fight against Russia as its "finest hour".

"We will carry on supplying Ukraine... with weapons, funding and humanitarian aid, until we have achieved our long-term goal, which must be so to fortify Ukraine that no one will ever dare to attack you again," he told the Verkhovna Rada.

Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on retaliatory economic sanctions in response to the "unfriendly actions of certain foreign states and international organisations", the Kremlin said.

According to the decree, Russia will forbid the export of products and raw materials to people and entities that it has sanctioned. The decree also prohibits transactions with foreign individuals and companies hit by Russia's retaliatory sanctions, and permits Russian counter parties not to fulfil obligations towards them.

Under the decree, the Russian government has 10 days to compile lists of foreign individuals and companies to be sanctioned, as well as to define "additional criteria" for a number of transactions that could be subject to restrictions.

Russia resumes strikes on Azovstal steelworks

The Russian military has said that they have resumed strikes on the Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol.

Vadim Astafyev, a Defense Ministry spokesperson, said Ukrainian fighters holed in at the plant “came out of the basements, took up firing positions on the territory and in the buildings of the plant."

Astafyev said Russian forces along with rebel forces from Donetsk were using “artillery and aircraft ... to destroy these firing positions.”

Russia says it bombed US and European weapons near Ukraine's Odessa

Russia has struck a military airfield near Ukraine's southwestern city of Odessa with missiles, destroying missiles and ammunition supplied to Ukraine by the United States and its European allies, the defence ministry has said.

"High-precision Onyx missiles struck a logistics centre at a military airfield in the Odessa region through which foreign weapons were being delivered," the defence ministry said.

Russian missiles and artillery also struck various military targets across Ukraine, including command centres, arsenals, and an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

Nine civilians killed by shelling in Ukraine's Donetsk region - local governor

At least nine civilians have been killed by Russian fire in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the regional governor has said.