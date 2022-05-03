The US and Armenia have launched a bilateral strategic dialogue with Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledging a "further strengthening" of diplomatic ties.

Blinken hosted Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at the State Department on Monday for a meeting in which the two nations signed an agreement on civil nuclear cooperation, which the State Department said "improves our cooperation on energy security and strengthens our diplomatic and economic relationship."

The department said in a separate statement that the agreement is aimed at helping Armenia diversify its energy supplies.

Blinken and Mirzoyan further "discussed Armenia’s progress in implementing democratic, rule of law, and anti-corruption reforms," spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

