The European Union has accused Apple of blocking rivals from its popular "tap-as-you-go" iPhone payment system, opening a fresh battlefront between the US tech giant and Brussels.

"The preliminary conclusion that we reached today relates to mobile payments in shops, by excluding others from the game," Margrethe Vestager, the EU's antitrust chief, said on Monday.

"Apple has unfairly shielded its Apple Pay wallets from competition. If proven this behaviour would amount to abuse of a dominant position, which is illegal under our rules," Vestager told reporters.

The European Commission, the bloc's competition watchdog, charged the iPhone maker with preventing competitors trying to enter the contact-less market "from accessing the necessary hardware and software...to the benefit of its own solution, Apple Pay".

Launched in 2014, Apple Pay allows iPhone or Apple Watch users to make payments at retailers by touching their devices to the same terminals currently used for credit and debit cards.

Access restricted?

The technology at the heart of concerns is "near-field communication," or NFC, which permits devices to communicate within a very short range of each other, usually less than 10 centimetres.

On iPhones, the use of NFC is blocked for payments except by Apple Pay and any company wanting to use the technology must pass through Apple for a fee.