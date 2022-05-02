Cryptocurrencies will be universally adopted in 10 years and overtake traditional investments, according to a survey carried out by crypto exchange Bitstamp.

The survey found that 88 percent of institutional respondents and 75 percent of retail investors believe that crypto will see mainstream adoption within a decade.

80 percent of institutional respondents and 54 percent of retail investors believe that crypto will overtake traditional investment vehicles within that time frame as well.

The comprehensive survey included over 28,563 investors from 23 countries across North American, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. The 28,000 investors included 5,450 senior institutional investment strategy decision-makers and 23,113 retail investors.

Nearly 54 percent of retail investors said they would use crypto to shop online, while 45 percent feel crypto is very new and will grow over the next five years. For institutional investors, nearly 63 percent trade or invest in crypto more than two times a week, while 54 percent have more than 30 percent of their portfolio invested in crypto.

Julian Sawyer, CEO of Bitstamp, said in a statement that cryptocurrency is now at the forefront of mainstream investing.

“We’ve seen interest propel in the years since the pandemic, and crypto is now part of the wider conversation in global macro-economic matters. Our survey shows something we have advocated over a long time: talking about survival of digital assets is firmly over – the question is now about evolution.”