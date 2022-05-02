BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Audi, Porsche decide to join Formula One
Earlier, there had been speculation that Audi and Porsche were in negotiation over partnerships to enter the highest class of international motor racing.
Audi, Porsche decide to join Formula One
The decision comes as Volkswagen prepares for a possible listing of Porsche AG planned for the fourth quarter of this year. / AP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
May 2, 2022

Volkswagen's premium brands Audi and Porsche have decided to join Formula One, Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said.

Diess, speaking on YouTube on Monday, said that Porsche's preparations were a little more concrete.

The German carmaker, which has not previously been involved with Formula One but has worked with Red Bull in the world rally championship, did not announce how it planned on entering the sport.

Audi is ready to offer around 500 million euros ($556.30 million) for British luxury sports carmaker McLaren as a means to enter, a source told Reuters in March.

Porsche intends to establish a long-term partnership with racing team Red Bull starting in several years' time.

READ MORE: Hamilton: There is still time to turn F1 season around

RECOMMENDED

The decision comes as Volkswagen prepares for a possible listing of Porsche AG planned for the fourth quarter of this year.

Sources have said the entry into Formula One racing would only be likely to happen in a few years' time.

There has been speculation for several months that the two brands were in negotiation over partnerships to enter the highest class of international motor racing.

READ MORE:Hamilton extends contract with 'incredible' Mercedes until 2023

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions