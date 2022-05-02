The European Union has taken the biggest step towards banning thousands of toxic chemicals linked to major diseases, declining fertility rates and an estimated two million deaths globally every year.

The proposal, if implemented, could lead to the banning of about 12,000 toxic chemicals within the next two years and all listed substances would be eliminated by 2030, according to the European Environmental Bureau (EEB).

A study published earlier this year said that chemical pollution had crossed a “planetary boundary”, a scientific threshold beyond which humanity is no longer considered safe.

Here’s what you need to know about the potential ban, described by the EEB as the world’s “largest ever ban of toxic chemicals”.

Chemical pollution exceeds ‘safe’ limits

As of 2022, chemical pollution has officially exceeded the limits of safety for the planet and living beings as humans produce more chemicals than ever, scientists have warned.

Marine chemical pollution, in particular, is predominantly caused by human actions that damage marine life and global ecosystems.

“Thousands of new chemicals are coming onto the market every year, in addition to the 350,000 or so identified chemicals and mixtures of chemicals already in existence, most of which we know very little about in terms of their toxicity and harmfulness to the environment or human health,” says Charles Goddard, editorial director at Economist Impact.

The EU proposal points out that chemicals are fundamental for society and not all of them are necessarily toxic but there is an urgent calling to create a safe environment and protect people and the environment from hazardous chemicals.

That’s why the proposal focuses on enforcement of existing laws to limit and eliminate the substances that threaten humans and the planet.

Largest chemical ban ever

The proposal is not the EU’s first attempt to eliminate usage of toxic chemicals, but it is the most ambitious yet. The EEB says it’s the “the largest ever regulatory removal of authorised chemicals anywhere”.

Under the roadmap, around 12,000 chemicals could be banned, potentially covering up to 43 percent of the European chemical industry’s total turnover, according to the EEEB.

Many of these chemicals can be found in everyday products such as childcare products, sunscreen lotions, cleaning products or pesticides as well as granules found in children playgrounds.