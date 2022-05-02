As a young child growing up as part of a Muslim family in London, it was a sound I never imagined I would hear: the sound of the azaan — or Muslim call to prayer — resonating through the pulsating heart of the city of my birth as thousands of people broke their fast, recited prayers and celebrated their religion.

And yet, against all odds, that is exactly what happened. At last Friday’s historic Open Iftar on Trafalgar Square, thousands of Muslims and non-Muslims hailing from a vast array of backgrounds gathered in an act of solidarity that sent out one of the most powerful messages of inclusivity the world has ever witnessed. Flanked by the colonial-era National Gallery on one side and Nelson peering down on us from his imposing column on the other, we sat cross-legged and shoulder-to-shoulder; row upon row of Muslims observing our faith, marking our territory and staking our claim in this country’s history.

The iftar, arranged by the British charity Ramadan Tent Project, was not the first of its kind – but it was the biggest. The Project has been organising similar events since 2013, with its first Trafalgar Square gathering in 2019. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, it was back this year with events at some of London’s most famous locations, including the Royal Albert Hall, the Victoria and Albert Museum and Hays Galleria, as well as in other cities, including Newcastle, Manchester and Birmingham, drawing in thousands of Muslims from every corner of the country each time.

When the charity’s CEO, Omar Salha revealed, following Friday’s gathering, that he was “overwhelmed with so much emotion” and that it was “one of the greatest nights London has ever witnessed…a beautiful display of inclusion, diversity and community” he was speaking for each and every one of us.

For it is impossible to articulate the sense of isolation many of us experienced growing up as part of minority communities banished to the fringes of society. For years, we passed our Ramadans firmly behind closed doors; breaking our fasts in silent acceptance, knowing that the outside world didn’t really want us and yet also determined to hold on to our customs and beliefs no matter what. It is a feeling many will never truly understand; our people, the embodiment of an alien race — and yes, it is also about colour — and a non-Judeo-Christian belief system on an interminable quest for belonging.

And now, with the spectre of Islamophobia sweeping across Europe at a rate that is, quite frankly, terrifying, we are filled with daily dread. As governments across the continent brazenly push forward their systemic anti-Muslim agendas and continue to introduce policy after policy that strip Muslims of their rights and further marginalise us, it is now more important than ever not just to stand our ground, but to remind the world of the real message of Islam—one of peace, harmony and inclusion.

The Ramadan Tent Project takes no political stance. It relies completely on donations and its mission is to simply provide a space for Muslims to break fast as part of a community and, in the process, welcome others into the fold and dispel misconceptions about the religion. Yet the backdrop of the current political climate cannot be ignored, and that is why Open Iftar has in many ways become such a powerful symbol of resilience.

"Joy in the air"