Türkiye's President Erdogan likely to meet Russia's Putin this week
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye's capital Ankara or Istanbul could be the "solution point for steps to be taken" to ease tensions in Ukraine.
Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on March 29 were seen as a breakthrough in the push to halt hostilities. / AA Archive
By Mazhar Ali
May 2, 2022

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he will "most probably" have a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin this week. 

Türkiye's capital Ankara or Istanbul "would be the solution point for steps to be taken" to ease tension in eastern Ukraine, Erdogan told reporters after offering Eid prayers in Istanbul on Monday.

At least 2,899 civilians have been killed and 3,235 others injured in Ukraine since the war with Russia began, according to UN estimates. 

The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.4 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency shows.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye ready to provide support to UN efforts in Ukraine

Ties with Saudi Arabia

Regarding Ankara's relations with Saudi Arabia, the president said that the ties will come to a "very different position," adding that he discussed this with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in their bilateral meetings.

On Saturday, Erdogan said that Ankara and Riyadh have demonstrated a common will to develop bilateral relations at the highest level. 

His remarks came during his return flight from Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Türkiye, Saudi Arabia committed to enhancing ties

SOURCE:AA
