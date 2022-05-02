WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deaths as Philippines fire destroys scores of homes
Housing fire in densely populated capital Manila leaves eight people dead and 80 homes destroyed, officials say.
Deaths as Philippines fire destroys scores of homes
More than 13 million people live in the densely populated capital, with tens of thousands in overcrowded slums where fires are common. / TRTWorld
Baba UmarBaba Umar
May 2, 2022

Eight people have died, including six children, after a fire ripped through a poor community in the Philippines capital of Manila and destroyed 80 houses, a fire official said.

Another three people were injured in the blaze which started on Monday around 5:00 am (2100 GMT) on the second floor of a house in a crowded, informal settlement inside the sprawling campus of the University of the Philippines.

It took nearly two hours to extinguish the inferno, Senior Fire Officer Greg Bichayda told the AFP news agency.

An investigation into the cause was under way.

'People were shocked'

The victims were trapped inside their homes as "the fire spread quickly", Bichayda said.

RECOMMENDED

Their ages are not yet known, but he said six were minors.

"The houses consist of light materials. When the fire broke out, people were shocked," Bichayda said.

"Our station was just nearby but they weren't able to call us immediately."

More than 13 million people live in the densely populated capital, with tens of thousands in overcrowded slums where fires are common.

Many of the residents have fled rural poverty to live in Manila where there are more jobs.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions