Many Chinese are marking a quiet May Day holiday this year as the government's “zero-Covid” approach restricts travel and enforces lockdowns in multiple cities.

All restaurants in Beijing are closed to dine-in customers from Sunday through the end of the holiday on Wednesday, open only for takeout and delivery.

Parks and tourist attractions in the Chinese capital are limited to 50 percent of their capacity. The Universal Studios theme park in Beijing, which opened last year, said it had shut down temporarily.

The pandemic situation varies across the vast nation of 1.4 billion people, but the Transport Ministry said last week that it expected 100 million trips to be taken from Saturday to Wednesday, which would be down 60 percent from last year.

Many of those who are travelling are staying within their province as local governments discourage or restrict cross-border travel to try to keep out new infections.

China is sticking to a strict “zero-Covid” policy even as many other countries are easing restrictions and seeing if they can live with the virus. Much of Shanghai – China's largest city and a finance, manufacturing and shipping hub – remains locked down, disrupting people's lives and dealing a blow to the economy.

READ MORE:China reports first Covid-19 deaths in more than a year