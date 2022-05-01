A drought-driven wildfire in northern New Mexico has exploded into a "megafire" of 406 square kilometres and could still more than double in size, a fire official said.

"It's already 100,000 acres. It could easily double in size, maybe even bigger than that," Incident Commander Carl Schwope, told a briefing on Saturday.

Fueled by ferocious spring winds in parched mountain forests, the Calf Canyon fire is by far the largest and most destructive currently burning in the United States.

Around 48 km east of Santa Fe, the fire has destroyed hundreds of properties, triggered thousands of evacuations and on Saturday burned within a few kilometres of the city of Las Vegas, New Mexico, population 14,000.

The blaze grew about 50 percent in 24 hours as a giant column of flame collapsed on Friday night, raining embers and starting new fires. Residents of Las Vegas awoke to pieces of charred wood the size of a US quarter coins carpeting the city.

Officials feared another "column collapse" at any time.