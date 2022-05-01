Lebanese university students who fled Ukraine are now struggling to complete their education back home, facing a precarious future as an unprecedented economic crisis crushes their country and their career prospects.

"Even war is better than being here," said 25-year-old Yasser Harb, who left Kiev just two days before Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24.

The final-year medical student is now back in a country where electricity is scarce, public services are dysfunctional at best, the local currency has collapsed and living costs have skyrocketed.

He and fellow students are now battling to continue their studies remotely, while others face interruptions amid obstacles to transferring their enrolment.

Beirut said in late March that around 1,000 students had managed to leave Ukraine, long a destination for Lebanese seeking more affordable universities.

At least 340 of them have registered with Lebanon's education ministry to continue their studies.

READ MORE:Lebanon needs '6-7 years' to recover from crisis

'Students have to wait'

But Education Minister Abbas Halabi said none of those registered had joined a private university in Lebanon, noting that most had arrived mid-semester.

He acknowledged that students "whose universities in Ukraine were bombed could not even recover their transcripts" to proceed with re-enrolment back home.

Bassam Badran, president of the country's only public university, the Lebanese University, said returning students would have to wait until the next academic year to enrol.

"They will have to pass the entrance examination at the start of the next school year," he said.

READ MORE: Suicides surge in crisis-hit Lebanon