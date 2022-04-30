India has seized $725 million from local bank accounts of China's Xiaomi Corp after a probe found the smartphone maker made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.

The Enforcement Directorate said on Saturday it seized the assets from Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited.

It said the firm remitted foreign currency equivalent of 55.5 billion rupees to three foreign-based entities "in the guise of royalty" payments.

One of them is a Xiaomi group entity. The remittance to two other unidentified and unrelated US-based entities was also for "the ultimate benefit of the Xiaomi group entities", the agency added in a statement.

"Such huge amounts in the name of royalties were remitted on the instructions of their Chinese parent group entities," the directorate said.

Xiaomi said in a statement issued later on Saturday that it complies with Indian laws and believed its "royalty payments and statements to the bank are all legit and truthful".

"These royalty payments that Xiaomi India made were for the in-licensed technologies and IPs used in our Indian version products...we are committed to working closely with government authorities to clarify any misunderstandings," it added.

Under the scanner